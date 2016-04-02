A string of cold fronts may bring a late season frost and freeze to the area this week

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) We had a cold front move through the area on Saturday afternoon. This will bring slightly cooler air into the area. By Sunday morning temperatures will range from the low to upper 40s across the area.

We are going to watch another cold front push through the area Monday night into Tuesday bringing temperatures down about 15 degrees below average for afternoon highs and dropping overnight lows significantly. Especially inland. The coolest of this air may move into the area for Wednesday morning when temperatures will fall into the mid 30s inland. This is when we are going to expect the potential for some frost to develop. If you have planted any plants are have started your gardening for the season you may want to think about how you can protect those plants.

By the end of the week we have another cold front that will push through the area on Thursday. This will bring rain and even a few thunderstorms to the area. This will also drop our temperatures below normal temperatures for Friday. By Saturday morning, the coldest air of the week will move in. Along the coast temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 30s with no frost expected at this point. Inland areas are expecting to dip into the low to mid 30s. That means a few areas cold drop to the freezing mark potentially killing crops and plants.

Needless to say, any new plants that have been planted or any sensitive crops need to be carefully watched. Stay tuned to WMBFNews.com for the latest forecast.

