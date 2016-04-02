NAACP hosts Annual Freedom Fund Dinner - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NAACP hosts Annual Freedom Fund Dinner

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Branch of the NAACP will host its Annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Friday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the New Ebenezer Baptist Church (Strive Hard Educational and Recreational Center), 312 South Ravenel Street in Florence.

This year’s theme for the dinner is “Pursuing Liberty in the Face of Injustice.” The guest speaker is Bakari Sellers, South Carolina House of Representatives (2007 – 2014), Democratic Nominee for SC Lieutenant Governor (2014), and CNN Commentator.

Reverend Normal Gamble, pastor of the New Ebenezer is the Honorary Chairman of this year’s dinner. Musical entertainment will also be provided by the Gary Green Ensemble, according to the press release.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at the following churches: Cumberland United Methodist Church, New Ebenezer Baptist Church, Savannah Grove Baptist Church, and Trinity Baptist Church.

For more information call Roosevelt Hennegan at 843-372-6874 or Madie Robinson 843-245-2022.

