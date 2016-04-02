MBPD responds to strong-armed robbery at Family Kingdom Amusemen - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD responds to strong-armed robbery at Family Kingdom Amusement Park

By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
Myrtle Beach Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a parking booth at Family Kingdom Amusement Park. 

The incident happened on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.

According to the police report, officers say they just had just missed the suspects involved in a strong-armed robbery. 

The 81-year old parking booth attendant told police the two men, around 18 or 19 years old, had passed by his window at the gate, knocking and attempting to get inside.

The victim said he ignored the men until they came around for a third time asking how much it cost to park.

Before the victim could finish his response, police reports say one of the men grabbed the cash box out of the booth.

The victim was able to grab hold of the box, and he struggled with the suspect to get it back until the other suspect pushed him back.

The suspects reportedly took off running with the box, cutting through the 6th avenue south beach access.

Detectives on scene were able to find the box near the beach access with some of the money still inside.

However, the suspects were able to get away with more than $750.

