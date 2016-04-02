Missing Brunswick Co. teen located safe

LELAND, NC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old male who was reported missing has been found safe.

Jonathan Schochet had last been seen at a residence on Shadow Loop Trail in Leland, NC early Saturday morning. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office sent a notice stated that he had been found safe.

