Myrtle Beach awarded $40,000 grant to expand beach recycling efforts

The city of Myrtle Beach has the ball rolling on cleaning up beaches one piece of garbage at a time. However, the city is asking that you do your part and actually start using them!

City leaders say that trash on the beach is a consistent problem. Last fall, they decided it was time to expand the recycling program, and have it in place by this summer.

With the addition of 450 containers out on the sand, Myrtle Beach will have the largest full-scale recycling effort on the beach in the state, and it all started with 200 containers last year.

Officials say the bins will be at the beginning of each access points, that way the Parks Division can collect recyclables and send them to the recycling center in Conway.

Plastic, aluminum, newspaper, glass and cardboard can all be tossed into the bins, and with the new program, beach goers are happy with the new efforts.

“The people who will use the recycling bins are the people who really do care about the beach, and there’s always those people who don’t and those are the people who leave their trash behind,” said Jim Brouwer, Myrtle Beach resident.

Jim Brouwer has lived in Myrtle Beach for over 35 years, and says he’s happy with the new recycling program.

“It's probably like a lot of things, you need to test it out and see how many you need, but I'm glad to see it happening, I really am,” said Brouwer.

Last year the city says it picked up over 40 tons worth of recyclables just within the week of Fourth of July - a reason Jim says he spends 300 days a year picking up the trash.

“The worst is always Sunday morning after the Saturday night frivolities,” said Brouwer.

These new containers are a permanent addition. City leaders say they will be out here year round. Next, they’re hoping to expand the recycling program to area parks.

