Myrtle Beach awarded $40,000 grant to expand beach recycling eff - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach awarded $40,000 grant to expand beach recycling efforts

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
Connect
With the addition of 450 containers out on the sand, Myrtle Beach will have the largest full-scale recycling effort on the beach in the state, and it all started with 200 containers last year. (Source: WMBF News) With the addition of 450 containers out on the sand, Myrtle Beach will have the largest full-scale recycling effort on the beach in the state, and it all started with 200 containers last year. (Source: WMBF News)
Plastic, aluminum, newspaper, glass and cardboard can all be tossed into the bins, and with the new program, beach goers are happy with the new efforts. (Source: WMBF News) Plastic, aluminum, newspaper, glass and cardboard can all be tossed into the bins, and with the new program, beach goers are happy with the new efforts. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach has the ball rolling on cleaning up beaches one piece of garbage at a time. However, the city is asking that you do your part and actually start using them!

City leaders say that trash on the beach is a consistent problem. Last fall, they decided it was time to expand the recycling program, and have it in place by this summer.

With the addition of 450 containers out on the sand, Myrtle Beach will have the largest full-scale recycling effort on the beach in the state, and it all started with 200 containers last year.

Officials say the bins will be at the beginning of each access points, that way the Parks Division can collect recyclables and send them to the recycling center in Conway.

Plastic, aluminum, newspaper, glass and cardboard can all be tossed into the bins, and with the new program, beach goers are happy with the new efforts.

“The people who will use the recycling bins are the people who really do care about the beach, and there’s always those people who don’t and those are the people who leave their trash behind,” said Jim Brouwer, Myrtle Beach resident.

Jim Brouwer has lived in Myrtle Beach for over 35 years, and says he’s happy with the new recycling program.

 “It's probably like a lot of things, you need to test it out and see how many you need, but I'm glad to see it happening, I really am,” said Brouwer.

Last year the city says it picked up over 40 tons worth of recyclables just within the week of Fourth of July - a reason Jim says he spends 300 days a year picking up the trash.

“The worst is always Sunday morning after the Saturday night frivolities,” said Brouwer.

These new containers are a permanent addition. City leaders say they will be out here year round. Next, they’re hoping to expand the recycling program to area parks.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly