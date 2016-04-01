Florence County 'vulnerable' woman found alive and well

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday night that Kimberly Brooke Cassidy, reported missing on April 1, 2016, has been located alive and well.

Authorities described Cassidy as a "vulnerable" adult.

According to information from the FCSO, Kimberly Brooke Cassidy, 30, was believed to have voluntarily left her home at 401 Bellingham Court in Florence between 2 and 4 p.m. Friday.

She was reportedly with an unknown man.

WMBF also reported a similar incident involving Cassidy disappearing in 2015.

http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/29325805/florence-officials-woman-found-alive-and-well

