Group holds vigil for man found shot to death at home near backgate

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police said detectives are stilling looking for leads in a homicide investigation that began after a man was found shot to death in a home north of the backgate.

Meanwhile, a family is in need of answers.

Tyrice Smalls, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was found shot to death at a residence near the backgate at the U.S. 17 Bypass and Farrow Parkway, according to an Horry County Police report.

Loretta Hall, Smalls' mother, said she is feeling extreme pain, and the only thing that can help take away some of the hurt is bringing her son’s killer to justice.

“I would like to see justice served for whoever killed my son,” Hall said.

Friday night was emotional as dozens of family and friends gathered at the family’s home for a candlelight vigil to celebrate Smalls' life.

The shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, March 27, according to the police report. Officers arrived at a residence on Gwen Drive and found three people.

Once those people were cleared from the residence, police found the victim in the back bedroom with reported gunshot wounds, the report state. HCPD Lt. Raul Denis said none of the other individuals at the home were arrested.

Hall said she did not know who those three people were. She added if she knew about her son being involved in any criminal activity, she would have talked to him.

“No one ever came to me and said Tyrice was doing something wrong. I never knew of anything, and if I did, I would have talked with him about what he was doing,” said the tearful mother.

Halls said she remembers her son as loving and can’t understand why anyone would want to kill him in cold blood.

“He was a nice, loving person," Hall said. "Tyrice would help you in any way he can.”

The South Carolina Mothers of Against Violence said Friday's vigil was not just about honoring Smalls, but making a call to the community to stop the violence.

“If the mothers would check their houses and see if they got guns in their houses, because those guns are in those houses," said Elizabeth Barnes, president of the South Carolina Mothers Against Violence. "In order for us to come together and stop this violence, we got to examine our own homes to get these guns out of our homes.”

The parents who are a part of the organization said it is a group they are thankful to have for support, but it is not a choice.

“My heart is so heavy right now," Hall said. "When I used to see (what) these mothers (were) going through, I felt pain for them. But I never thought the day would come where I would experience this for myself.”

As the family lays Smalls to rest, they plead to the public for help.

“Anybody that know who brutally murdered my son, please, please, come forward,” cried Hall.

Meanwhile, the mother will continue to hold on to hope.

“Before I put my son in the ground tomorrow (Saturday), I hope ... I hope that I get a call - it can be in the church - that they got who killed my son,” Hall said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Horry County police at (843) 915-8477.

