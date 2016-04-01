Hartsville a finalist for All-American City Award - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville a finalist for All-American City Award

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Hartsville is a finalist for an All-American City Award.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The city of Hartsville has been named a finalist for the 2016 All-American City Award, according to a press release.

Hartsville joins the ranks of 20 finalist cities from across the country whose representatives will convene this summer in Denver, Colo., to compete in the final round, the release stated. 

Ten communities will then receive the award based on which of them best exemplify the awards criteria of: civic engagement and collaboration; inclusiveness and diversity; innovation; and impact and vision.

This year’s award spotlights initiatives focused on ensuring that all children are healthy and supported to succeed in school and life. Hartsville’s application highlighted several organizations and initiatives whose mission it is to support local children and their families through quality of life improvements. Emphasis was placed on collaborative efforts between private and public institutions and local non-profits, according to the release.

The honor is especially meaningful to Hartsville, as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of its first All-America City Award, received in 1996, according to the release.

The award is presented by the National Civic League. For more information about the award, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

