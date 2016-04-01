Marion County School District gets $367k for adult education - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion County School District gets $367k for adult education

By Audrey Biesk, Reporter
Connect
Marion County Workforce Development Center (Source: WMBF News) Marion County Workforce Development Center (Source: WMBF News)
A check presentation to the Marion County School District was recently held. (Source: Mary Dunbar, Director, Marion County Healthcare Foundation) A check presentation to the Marion County School District was recently held. (Source: Mary Dunbar, Director, Marion County Healthcare Foundation)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marion County School District has received more than $367,000 in grant money to contribute to their adult education programs.

The Marion County Healthcare Foundation is contributing the approximate $367,440 grant, which is a part of their strategic planning goals for 2016, according to executive director Mary Dunbar.

Three needs designated for Marion County are education, economic development and funding for health care. 

"We are the only funding game in town, so because there’s a great need there I think there’s a great way to track all the things we are going to be able to impact with the dollars we put into the community," said Dunbar.

Dunbar is behind where those dollars will go. The project will allow the merger of the current Marion County Adult Education building off Liberty Street with the Academy of Careers and Technology building.

Dr. Dan Strickland, superintendent of Marion County School, said this will be a one-stop shop for training, specialized courses and degree completion, which will hopefully bring in more career opportunities and businesses to Marion County.

“What I’d like to see is that we work together with the community at large, with the school leaders, to educate our folks, get these kids educated and get them to work," said Dunbar.

The non-profit healthcare foundation began in 2010. Since then, according to Dunbar, they have given $5.5 million to Marion County. Of that total, $1.1 million is from this year alone.

“With that you’ll see improvement in economic development, you’ll see improvement in healthcare, but really, education is really the first real step to make all of these things happen," Dunbar added.

The foundation just started a new scholarship program this year to help students attend Franics Marion University, Florence Darlington Tech and the adult program at the Academy for Careers and Technology.

The adult students should be able to start class in the Academy for Careers and Technology building in fall 2016.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly