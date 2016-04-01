Entrepreneurs bring 'Rent Like A Champion' to Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Entrepreneurs bring 'Rent Like A Champion' to Myrtle Beach

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As sports tourism continues to grow in the Myrtle Beach area, families and teams will now have the option to rent out someone's second home.

"Rent Like A Champion" was featured on the hit show "Shark Tank" back in October and ultimately landed an investment deal with mogul Mark Cuban.

"Traditionally, we've always focused on college towns. So, we would rent homes to college football fans who are going back for game weekend." said Mike Doyle, CEO of Rent Like A Champion.

Now, the company is tapping into Myrtle Beach.

"If you're a team coming to play in a tournament, you can see on the site not only hotels, but we would also bring homes to the table," Doyle said. "So if you wanted to rent a four-bedroom home for your team to stay in, we could provide that for them."

Don Harkins is the CEO of Team Inn, a third-party housing provider that takes care of all lodging for the Myrtle Beach Sports Center. He said this new venture will not only create more sports tourism, but put more money into the pockets of home owners and business owners.

"You're not only there for your sports, you're making a vacation out of it and you're staying in the Myrtle Beach area longer," said Harkins. "Those economic dollars trickle down through the whole entire area, and we just want to create a great housing experience for them when they come into town." 

Those looking to list their home as available will not be required to pay anything up front, and a $1 million insurance policy will be included for the homeowner.

Here's a link to the Rent Like A Champion official website:  https://rentlikeachampion.com/

