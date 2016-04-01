Local talent showcased at Palmetto Pro Day - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local talent showcased at Palmetto Pro Day

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Today’s prospects competing in the palmetto pro day may not be as heralded as the top prospects, but they still share the same dreams of playing on Sundays at the next level.

Over twenty players got to work this morning competing in drills on the field and in the weight room, showing pro scouts they are ready for the NFL.

“Performance is everything, when the lights are on and everybody is watching that’s when it matters the most,” former Chant Kelvin Devaux said.

Deveaux has played in some big games while at Coastal, but is now ready to play at the next level.

“My quick feet enabled me to cover some of the best receivers, and bring that tenacity. I feel like I’m a guy that really gets after it,” he said.

CCU wasn’t the only state school lifting weights and competing in position drills today, Big South rival Charleston Southern was represented as well.

“This is our shot to prove ourselves in front of the most concentration of scouts we’ve had so far," former Charleston Southern linebacker Aaron Brown said.

Brown was an all-conference linebacker while at CSU, he helped put the Bucs on the map and hopes it’s enough to get recognized by NFL front offices.

“It’s my dream to play at the next level, I’ve been working really hard to try and achieve it today I went out there and put all my cards on the table so I just gotta see where I fall,” he said.

The players left it all on the field during the pro day, now their future rests in someone else’s hands.

“From here it’s just kind of a wait and it’s a game, waiting to see what they’re going to say or waiting to hear from them,” Alex Ross said.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

    Source: WMBF First Alert Weather

After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

