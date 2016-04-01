Hartsville man arrested on drug charges following moped stop

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A moped stop led to Hartsville police arresting a man on a number of drug charges.

John Berkeley Arthur, 30, was charged with trafficking heroin; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within proximity of a school; possession with intent to distribute cocaine within proximity of a school; simple possession of marijuana; failure to stop for blue lights; and not having a moped license, according to a Hartsville Police Department report.

Arthur was charged in reference to a March 30 traffic stop while he was driving a moped that an inoperable tail light, according to the report. The suspect was allegedly acting defensive and nervous and began to flee.

Police were able to catch up with the suspect after he fell off the moped. They allegedly found a large plastic baggie containing heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana along the route that Arthur fled from law enforcement.

The suspect told police the bag wasn’t his, according to the report.

