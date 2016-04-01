Florence police seek man who allegedly assaulted woman, cut off - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence police seek man who allegedly assaulted woman, cut off her hair

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Nigil Jordan (Source: Florence Police Department) Nigil Jordan (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for a man who allegedly beat up a woman and cut hair from her head.

Florence Police Department Maj. Carlos Raines said Nigil Tremaine Jordan, 26, of Florence, is wanted for criminal domestic violence high and aggravated, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Raines said Jordan allegedly took a woman to an undisclosed location in the county on March 30 and beat her up. The suspect also reportedly cut off some of the victim’s hair.

Anyone with information should call the FPD at (843) 676-8831.

