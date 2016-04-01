FBI seeks to identify Fairmont bank robbery suspect

FAIRMONT, NC (WMBF) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect who robbed a BB&T Bank in Fairmont, North Carolina on Wednesday.

The unknown suspect ran into the bank at 140 Thompson Street and demanded money from the bank teller. A witness saw the suspect drive away in a gray four-door sedan, possibly an early 200 or late 1990s Buick Le Sabre, according to an FBI news release.

The suspect had a slim build, fair skin, and wore dark pants and a white hooded sweatshirt with “TEMPLE R X PHARMACY” on the front, the release states. He also had scruffy, light-colored facial hair.

Anyone with information identifying the unknown suspect is asked to call the FBI’s Charlotte Field office at 704-672-6100 or the Fairmont Police Department at 910-318-8888.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.