Horry County Police reopening cases of former detective fired for sexual harassment allegations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police say they have reviewed over 140 cases worked by former Senior Detective Allen Large, after he was fired over sexual harassment allegations in 2015, according to the letter of termination WMBF obtained.

Of those cases reviewed, seven were reopened, and three resulted in arrests, according to the department.

Brian Perry and Dennis Stauch were arrested this week by Horry County Police and charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection with cases previously handled by Sr. Detective Large.

In the original report for the incident involving now-20-year-old Brian Perry in 2013, the victim told her mother that she had been raped at a party the previous summer after Perry kept giving her alcoholic drinks until she was intoxicated. In the supplemental report, Det. Large closed the case because it was unfounded, he stated. "There was no force and based on the way the incident happened, the victim was aware of what was going on," Det. Large stated in the report. "The failure to report the incident back in May 2013 also hurts the case."

The arrest warrant for Perry filed this week states that there is probable cause to establish that Perry did, in fact, commit third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Dennis Stauch, a 39-year-old Murrells Inlet man, was arrested this week for a case investigated by Det. Large in May of 2015. The incident report states that Stauch picked up the victim, asked her for oral sex, groped her, and pulled at her shorts. He then took her to his residence, threw her onto his bed, and tried to get her shorts off. She resisted, and kept saying she wanted to go home. The victim managed to twist away from him and get off the bed, and Stauch dropped her off at her home.

Stauch was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with this incident, authorities confirmed.

Police are not releasing details in the third case that resulted in a new arrest, because they say it could hinder them from apprehending the suspect.

HCPD spokesperson Lt. Raul Denis says the Criminal Investigations Department “supervisory staff was instructed to review Det. Large's cases because we wanted to insure that all of the victims received the appropriate attention and justice in their cases.”

