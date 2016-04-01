Child dies following vehicle accident in Florence County

PAMPLICO, SC (WMBF) – A 6-year-old child has died as the result of injuries suffered after falling from a moving vehicle, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The incident happened on March 27 at Third Avenue in Pamplico, von Lutcken said. The child, identified as Kavon Semaj Timmons, 6, of Timmonsville, was taken to an area hospital and admitted into the intensive care unit.

He was subsequently declared brain dead and passed away on March 29, according to von Lutcken. An autopsy has been performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The accident is under investigation by the Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Pamplico Police Department.

