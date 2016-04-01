Conway man wanted for soliciting money from elderly women, polic - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway man wanted for soliciting money from elderly women, police say

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Andrew Cook. (Source: Conway Police) Andrew Cook. (Source: Conway Police)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 43-year-old man is wanted by Conway Police for allegedly calling elderly women and giving them false information to solicit money from them, according to a news release from the department.

Conway Police have an arrest warrant out for Timothy Andrew Cook, of Conway.

The Conway Police Department began an investigation on March 17 into two victims that had been contacted by a subject requesting money to go see a dying relative. The subject made contact with one victim on March 2 and another on March 17; both victims were in the Conway city limits.

The investigation revealed Cook was the one conducting the solicitation.

Cook was last known to live in the area of Otter Court in Conway, and is about 5-feet-11-inches tall and 215 pounds in weight, police said.

Anyone who has information on Cook’s location, or any additional information, is asked to contact CPD at 843-248-1790.

