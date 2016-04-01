Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office offers to test meth for Zika contamination on April 1

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that meth recently purchased in the Hartsville or Darlington areas may be contaminated with the Zika virus – but good news! You can bring your illegal drugs to the sheriff’s office to be tested.

If you’re unable to make it to the Sheriff’s Office, you can call the DCSO and they will send a deputy to your residence to test your meth for you, the April 1 Facebook post states.

Sheriff Wayne Byrd confirmed the post was an April Fools’ joke, but did say anyone who wishes to bring their illegal narcotics to the sheriff’s office is more than welcome to.

