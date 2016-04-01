65-year-old man charged for breaking into 3 Florence offices overnight

Police on scene at the Palmetto Street dentist's office. (Source: Ken Baker)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 65-year-old man has been arrested after breaking into a healthcare facility, an insurance facility and a dentist’s office in Florence overnight Thursday, police said.

Gene Mitchel Duncan is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary after breaking into a healthcare facility on Hoffmeyer Road, an insurance facility on Cherokee Road, and a dentists’ office on Palmetto Street, according to Florence Police Major Carlos Raines.

Duncan was caught and arrested at the Palmetto Street dentist’s office, Maj. Raines said.

