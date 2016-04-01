Woman catches man taking up skirt photo at Walmart

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman reported to police that she caught a man trying to take a picture up her skirt with a cellphone at the Seaboard Street Walmart Thursday night.

The woman told police that she felt something touch her leg, and when she looked down, she saw a cellphone take a picture up her skirt, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. She followed the man who took the picture out of the story with the store’s management, and saw the man get in a vehicle and drive away.

She said she was wearing shorts under her skirt, and was advising police that the incident occurred, the report states.

The suspect is described in the report as a white male in his 40s with a stocky build. The suspect's vehicle is described in the report as a silver 2005 Ford Explorer with the South Carolina license plate: U30062.

