FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather possible today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A cold front will bring the thunderstorms to the area today and tonight followed by clearing skies and cooler temperatures for the beginning and middle of next week.

The threat for some severe weather is possible today as we watch a cold front push into the area. Expect several rounds of rain and thunderstorms today with strong winds. The best chance for severe weather comes with the heavy rain that comes this afternoon, evening and overnight. Lightning, thunder, small hail and a very isolated risk for a tornado is possible through Saturday morning.

By late Saturday morning we clear out nicely and see some cooler air funnel in. Sunday morning we wake to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Very calm and clear weather is expected through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 40s. Our coolest morning will be Wednesday morning where inland areas dip into the 30s.

A system that may bring a few isolated showers to the region moves in on Thursday.

