BMW awards SC State students

Eight students at SC State University are getting some help from luxury automaker BMW.

Three students from Columbia, two from Blackville, one from Orangeburg, one from Spartanburg and another from Manning were named 2016 BMW scholars. Recipients may receive up to $4,000 per semester for four years, as long as they maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and are in good standing with the university.

“SC State University is certainly pleased that our long-standing partner, BMW, has allocated monies to assist the educational needs of our brightest scholars," said Dr. W. Franklin Evans, SC State’s interim president. "Prestigious scholarships such as the one offered to our students today demonstrate the importance of cultivating and maintaining corporate partnerships and puts the world on notice that SC State is indeed an institution that excels in preparing top quality students and producing exceptional leaders.”

Preference for the scholarships was given to students who expressed an interest in the automotive industry. BMW’s American factory is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The scholarships, in total, equal $64,000. Here is a list of the winners:

Nawal Bryant

Sophomore, Business Management

Hometown: Spartanburg

Amber Collins

Sophomore, Computer Science

Hometown: Blackville

Terkessia Hart

Sophomore, Nuclear Engineering

Hometown: Orangeburg

Daquan Hough

Freshman, Business Marketing

Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

Jennifer Jeffcoat

Freshman, Nuclear Engineering

Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

Victoria Parker

Junior, Nuclear Engineering

Hometown: Blackville

Damien Smith

Freshman, Mechanical Engineering Technology

Hometown: Columbia

Kordell Walker

Junior, Mechanical Engineering Technology

