BMW awards SC State students - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BMW awards SC State students

BMW Scholars BMW Scholars
03/31/2016 -

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Eight students at SC State University are getting some help from luxury automaker BMW.  

Three students from Columbia, two from Blackville, one from Orangeburg, one from Spartanburg and another from Manning were named 2016 BMW scholars. Recipients may receive up to $4,000 per semester for four years, as long as they maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and are in good standing with the university. 

“SC State University is certainly pleased that our long-standing partner, BMW, has allocated monies to assist the educational needs of our brightest scholars," said Dr. W. Franklin Evans, SC State’s interim president. "Prestigious scholarships such as the one offered to our students today demonstrate the importance of cultivating and maintaining corporate partnerships and puts the world on notice that SC State is indeed an institution that excels in preparing top quality students and producing exceptional leaders.”

Preference for the scholarships was given to students who expressed an interest in the automotive industry. BMW’s American factory is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.  The scholarships, in total, equal $64,000.  Here is a list of the winners: 

2016 BMW Scholars

Nawal Bryant

  • Sophomore, Business Management
  • Hometown: Spartanburg

Amber Collins

  • Sophomore, Computer Science
  • Hometown: Blackville

Terkessia Hart

  • Sophomore, Nuclear Engineering
  • Hometown: Orangeburg

Daquan Hough

  • Freshman, Business Marketing
  • Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

Jennifer Jeffcoat

  • Freshman, Nuclear Engineering
  • Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

Victoria Parker

  • Junior, Nuclear Engineering
  • Hometown: Blackville

Damien Smith

  • Freshman, Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • Hometown: Columbia

Kordell Walker

  • Junior, Mechanical Engineering Technology

Copyright 2016 WMBF News.  All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly