First trains make their way through Nichols

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) - Trains are finally rolling through eastern South Carolina again, and some small towns are taking advantage.

Nichols is the first stop on R.J. Corman's route as it makes its way to the East Coast. The town's mayor said these trains are a sight for sore eyes.

"I think it's going to be a wonderful impact. We didn't have the railroad for a long time and it effected one of our largest businesses in Nichols, which is Carolina Eastern." said Mayor Lawson Battle.

Bill Henderson, with R.J. Corman, said the trains are only operating about twice a week for the time being until all the boxcars have been delivered.

A fertilizer plant sits right along the rail lines, and Battle said that convenience will do wonders for the town's production.

"It's just going to be a great, wonderful tool for them to have back to save on freight and it'll be just a lot more feasible for them to bring in stuff by rail from there," he said.

Cecil Straud, with Carolina Eastern, said this new asset could create more jobs in the area and jump start even more growth.

"We're really excited about it and glad that R.J. Corman has come in and got us started up. We got the first cars last Friday, got them emptied and got three or four more sitting in Mullins waiting to come over."

WMBF also spoke with representatives at the Department of Transportation, who said once the rail lines are in full service, it will be up to them to decide if any additional arms or safety precautions will be needed.

Trains are still only moving at 10 miles an hour as additional funding is awaited to revitalize the rails.

However, R.J. Corman reps said trains should be appearing in Conway by next week.

