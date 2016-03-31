Georgetown County law enforcement seek suspects accused of stealing beer, crab meat

Authorities are looking for two men accused of burglarizing the Pawleys Island Tavern. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the individuals they said broke into the Pawleys Island Tavern and stole beer and crab meat.

According to a press release, two suspects entered the patio of the Pawleys Island Tavern at 10635 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island. They allegedly took four cases of beer and one case of crab meat.

One of the suspects is shown in surveillance photos. He is described as standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a Taylor-made hat, a Chaps T-shirt, dark pants, and black and white tennis shoes, according to law enforcement.

The second suspect was not seen in surveillance footage.

Anyone with information or who can identify either of the men are asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text-enabled cellphone and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by the message.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.