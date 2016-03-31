Georgetown County law enforcement seek suspects accused of steal - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown County law enforcement seek suspects accused of stealing beer, crab meat

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Authorities are looking for two men accused of burglarizing the Pawleys Island Tavern. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office) Authorities are looking for two men accused of burglarizing the Pawleys Island Tavern. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the individuals they said broke into the Pawleys Island Tavern and stole beer and crab meat.

According to a press release, two suspects entered the patio of the Pawleys Island Tavern at 10635 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island. They allegedly took four cases of beer and one case of crab meat.

One of the suspects is shown in surveillance photos. He is described as standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a Taylor-made hat, a Chaps T-shirt, dark pants, and black and white tennis shoes, according to law enforcement.

The second suspect was not seen in surveillance footage.

Anyone with information or who can identify either of the men are asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text-enabled cellphone and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by the message.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly