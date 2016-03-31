UPDATE: Two arrested in alleged armed robbery of Florence convenience store clerk

These two individuals were arrested in connection with a Florence armed robbery. (Source: Florence Police Department and WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two individuals have been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a convenience store clerk Wednesday night.

Florence Police Maj. Carlos Raines said Tyson Stavon Fleming, 17, and Donque Kaleif Thomas, 17, both of Florence, will each be charged with armed robbery.

Raines added the two are being charged as adults and additional charges may be forthcoming.

According to Raines, the robbery took place at 9:20 p.m., Wednesday at a Gas Way on West Evans Street.

The clerk was locking up and walking to her car when she was approached by two men. One of them reportedly had a handgun, Raines said.

At that point, the victim’s purse was allegedly snatched and the two suspects took off. Raines said the clerk recognized them as having been in the store two hours earlier.

Images of the two suspects were provided via surveillance video.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.