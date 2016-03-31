One person injured in Bennettsville shooting

BENNETSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – One person was shot Thursday afternoon in the State Street area of Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Larry McNeil.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. The victim was taken to McLeod Hospital in Cheraw, McNeil said. There was no immediate update on the person’s condition.

A suspect is not in custody at this time, although McNeil said police do have a person of interest in the case.

Interviews with witnesses were continuing as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

