Florence paramedic released from hospital following March 9 traf - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence paramedic released from hospital following March 9 traffic accident

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Tessie Odom-Smith (Source: Facebook)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence paramedic who lost her leg earlier this month as the result of a collision between an ambulance and a pickup truck has been released from the hospital.

According to a press release from Florence County Emergency Medical Services, Tessie Odom-Smith was discharged from McLeod Health Thursday afternoon. That comes 22 days after the collision, which resulted in five operations.

Smith was transported by and in a Florence County EMS ambulance, with an escort of Florence County Fire Departments, the highway department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, according to the release.

The accident happened March 9 on Church Street in Florence. The driver of the pickup truck, Jody Lynn Heglar, an employee for a Pamplico-based lumber company who was driving a company vehicle, was charged with DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Paramedic injured in crash with DUI suspect loses leg, family confirms

