Hartsville cracks down on crime

Hartsville law enforcement cracking down on crime-plagued areas. (Source: WMBF News) Hartsville law enforcement cracking down on crime-plagued areas. (Source: WMBF News)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Police are cracking down in areas where they said an increase of criminal-related calls are coming in.

In an effort to address the problem, Hartsville police and the Darlington County Sherriff’s Office have teamed up to support a new special operation that focuses on creating a large police presence in areas that have frequent criminal activity.

“Our No. 1 goal, in Hartsville, is to reduce crime and gun violence and help get guns and drugs off the street," said Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair.

On Wednesday night, the team conducted its second sweep. Here is a list of charges that were netted from that operation:

  • one unlawful carrying of a pistol 
  • three Failure to stop for blue lights
  • four possession of crack cocaine
  • three simple possession of marijuana
  • one trafficking of heroin
  • one possession of cocaine
  • one driving under the influence
  • two driving under suspension
  • three open container violations

In total, nine people were arrested. Officers said these random sweeps will continue.

