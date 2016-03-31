Hartsville cracks down on crime

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Police are cracking down in areas where they said an increase of criminal-related calls are coming in.

In an effort to address the problem, Hartsville police and the Darlington County Sherriff’s Office have teamed up to support a new special operation that focuses on creating a large police presence in areas that have frequent criminal activity.

“Our No. 1 goal, in Hartsville, is to reduce crime and gun violence and help get guns and drugs off the street," said Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair.

On Wednesday night, the team conducted its second sweep. Here is a list of charges that were netted from that operation:

one unlawful carrying of a pistol

three Failure to stop for blue lights

four possession of crack cocaine

three simple possession of marijuana

one trafficking of heroin

one possession of cocaine

one driving under the influence

two driving under suspension

three open container violations

In total, nine people were arrested. Officers said these random sweeps will continue.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.