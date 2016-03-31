Remains of recently identified World War II Marine to be laid to - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Remains of recently identified World War II Marine to be laid to rest in Florence

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Marine missing from World War II has now been accounted for and his remains will be buried in Florence on Monday, according to information from the Patriot Guard Riders.

Marine Corps Sgt. John C. Holladay was reportedly killed in action as a result of a battle between American forces and the Japanese in July 1943 in the British Solomon Islands.

Holladay was among more than 30 service members killed during that battle and his remains were declared non-recoverable, according to details on the Patriot Guard Rider’s website.

Those remains were turned over to the U.S. government in 2015. Lab analysis established that Holladay was among those returned.

Holladay’s mother reportedly planted a memory acre of pines in his honor in Clarendon County. Now, the family is bringing him home.

On Friday, Holladay’s remains will be escorted from Charleston International Airport to Florence via S.C. 52 beginning at 10 a.m., according to the PGR.

Then, the funeral will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at Florence National Cemetery, located at 803 E. National Cemetery Road in Florence.

For more information on the escort from Charleston International Airport and the funeral services, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

