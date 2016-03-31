Local student embraces leadership role both on and off the field

Eliza Wilhoit embraces her leadership role both on and off the field. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF NEWS) - A local student is scoring big points on and off the field by playing a leading role on her school's soccer team.

“I’m in the goal area right now, but hopefully our goal keeper will be able to come back and I’ll be able to play defense again," said Eliza Wilhoit, a senior at Kings Academy.

Wilhoit is considered a leader by her peers and the school’s staff, something she attributes to the leadership qualities her parents and brother taught her at a young age.

"My family has definitely instilled that in me with my brother and everything. He was a leader also, so I saw that growing up," Wilhoit said.

While practice and schoolwork keep the teen busy, she still finds time to give back to the community. Recently, she did it in a big way.

Wilhoit serves on student government, and just a couple of months ago was challenged to host a blood drive. The goal was to get 24 units.

“They wanted it to mostly be students. I was like, 'OK, and it’s going to be tough, but let’s see if we can do it.'" Wilhoit said.

Wilhoit ultimately exceeded the goal by so much that she had to turn people away.

"I sat in lunches, texted a lot of people and everything. We were able to get more than enough," she said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.