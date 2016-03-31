2 arrested, $6 million worth of cocaine seized after Florence Co - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 arrested, $6 million worth of cocaine seized after Florence Co. traffic stop

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Left: Ruddy Iglesia, Right: Franklin Lamtigua, Background: The seized cocaine. (Source: FCSO) Left: Ruddy Iglesia, Right: Franklin Lamtigua, Background: The seized cocaine. (Source: FCSO)
The 125 pounds of seized cocaine. (Source: FCSO) The 125 pounds of seized cocaine. (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested and about $6,000,000 worth of cocaine was seized after a traffic stop in Florence County on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation on Interstate 95.  After developing suspicions of on-going criminal activity, the deputy obtained consent to search the vehicle, according to the release. 

The search resulted in the discovery of 125 pounds of powder cocaine in 50 separate packages, each weighing about 2.2 pounds, officials stated. The street value of this amount of cocaine is about $6,000,000.

Two suspects were arrested:

  • Ruddy Antonio Iglesia, 35, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Charged with trafficking in cocaine.
  • Franklin Benjamin Lamtigua, 41, of New Jersey. Charged with trafficking in cocaine.

Bonds for both suspects were denied by the Florence County Magistrate, the release stated. Trafficking in cocaine is a felony punishable by a mandatory prison sentence of 25 to 30 years. 

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible, officials stated.

“This highly successful and nationally recognized Criminal Enforcement Unit continues to make us proud in their relentless pursuit of the criminal element,” Sheriff Kenney Boone stated.  “We will continue to do our part to stop the flow of illegal drugs into our communities and beyond.”

