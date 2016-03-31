FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms expected over the next 48 hours

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Rain chances go up as we continue through Thursday. A front is descending into the area created some unsettled weather that will last through Saturday. Then, cooler and drier weather continues from Sunday into the middle of next week.

Some showers and a stray rumble of thunder is possible today. Especially towards the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight clouds thicken up even further and we see the more rain and thunderstorms move into the area. Friday's highs will be a degree or two warmer than today. A few shower remain overnight into Saturday morning but by Saturday afternoon, the moisture shuts up and we see cooler weather move in.

By Sunday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Full sunshine returns to the area for Sunday and Monday with highs staying in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning another burst of cool air moves in. This may be an isolated shower but most will stay dry. By Wednesday morning some of us will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

