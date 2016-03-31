Hundred-year-old Aynor farmhouse gutted by fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire and Conway Fire rescue crews responded to a two-alarm fire that gutted a hundred-year-old farmhouse in Aynor early Thursday morning.

A neighbor across the street called it in. Fire officials said the neighbor's dog was barking and they woke to flames shooting from the home.

"It was obvious that it had probably burnt for awhile before the neighbors were alerted," according to Captain John Fowler with HCFR. "Houses of this age that were built with older materials are different than the newer constructed materials. So once the fire gets going good it does take awhile to put it out."



Fowler and his team battled flames and put out hot spots for hours Thursday morning. The home, though, was a total loss. Crews arrived around 3 a.m. and called in a second alarm when they saw the size of the fire and needed more help.

The farmhouse on Rabon Road in Aynor, the homeowner said, was around 100 years old. The fire left behind only the foundation, shredded tin roof and ash.

It was unoccupied, but the homeowner lives right down the street a stones throw away. He used it as a rental property but says the tenants had moved and he was looking to renovate and possibly move in to the home his father left him.

The farm is home to a pig, chickens, and even a pony. He said if the wind shifted it could have swept the entire farm away and the life that thrives on it, and he's grateful that didn't happen.

While it's hard to imagine planning for a fire... Fowler says the quicker you can help officials get to a fire, the better your chances will be to save everything.



"A lot of people that have homes that they rent out, they have alarm systems and that definitely does help,' Fowler said. "The earlier that we are alerted to a call, the quicker we can get here, the more we are able to do. This was... the initial unit arrived and reported fire throughout the structure."

Investigators were searching for the cause of the fire throughout the day on Thursday.

