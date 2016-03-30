Five injured in Socastee Boulevard traffic crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident at Socastee Boulevard and Gwen Drive in Horry County, according to Capt. John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Fowler said five individuals were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

A WMBF News reporter on the scene said Socastee Boulevard toward the U.S. 17 Bypass is currently closed.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol's website state the accident happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

