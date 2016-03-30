Vehicle sought in fatal Hartsville hit-and-run

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement have released details of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal Hartsville hit-and-run accident.

According to information on the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, investigators are looking for a 1984 to 1989 Toyota SUV or truck.

According to a press release from the Crimestoppers of the Pee Dee, a 52-year-old Hartsville man was struck and killed on March 21 while riding his bicycle along East Carolina Avenue near Rolling Road in Hartsville.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident, description of the vehicle, or the identity or whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact the SCHP or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) 274-6372.

