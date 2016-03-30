Deal Diva: Spring break on the cheap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For those looking for something fun to do for spring break while on a budget, the Deal Diva is here to help.

Nano Days - Children's Museum of South Carolina

Spring breakers can enjoy Nano Days at the Children's Museum of South Carolina. Woody Goff, museum manager, said the program is sponsored by the National Science Foundation.

Nano Days is a nanoscale programming event where, twice a day during the week of spring break, the museum will offer nanoscale science experiments for kids to observe and participate.

Goff said the program will expand the mind of a family's young scientist or engineer by allowing them to think about technological possibilities in miniscule.

"We'll have coming up electromagnetic plating, computer hard drives, we'll show the kids how they work and all of the little pieces, so they get to see all of the things they have seen, but never really actually seen," said Goff.

Nano Days will run March 28 through April 1 for Horry County schools, which is on spring break. Beginning April 4 and running through April 8, the science-themed programming will run for Georgetown County schools.

For local residents, admission is $6 per person for those over the age of 2. The price includes access to all museum activities and is good all day.

"We see families that come in the morning and they leave at lunch time, they go get a quick bite to eat and they come back," explained Goff. "Honestly, you can spend an entire day here in the museum with your child ... and never do the same thing twice."

There are also new exhibits at the museum such as the Dino Dig exhibit, where kids become little paleontologists and dig up different dinosaur bones and put them together.

There are new membership packages available. For more information on the rates and the museum, click here.

Sweet Frogs Frozen Yogurt - Surfside Beach

Stop by Sweet Frogs in Surfside Beach for a sweet treat deal. The frozen yogurt store offers locals weekly deals just for liking them on Facebook.

On Wacky Wednesdays, customers only need to say something to the cashier, based on what is posted on Sweet Frogs' Facebook page each Wednesday, and they will received 15 percent off their order.

Other daily deals include Tadpole Thursdays, where customers buy one and get one 50 percent off for children that come in age 12 and under.

Friday is Freedom Friday, where military members receive 20 percent off their purchase. During the rest of the week it is 10 percent. Customers just have to show their ID and the discount applies for family members of the military as well.

For more details about daily deals at Sweet Frogs click here.

Crown Reef Resort Staycation

A quick getaway is good, but what might be even better is a getaway without leaving town.

Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach has slashed their rates to offer locals a staycation.

Matt Klugman, marketing manager for Vacation Myrtle Beach, said the goal is to give local residents the opportunity to enjoy the beach without feeling like they have to spend extra money.

"We have rates that start anywhere from $39 through $79, probably into April, for a night and that typical is half price. (That) may be a greater discount for locals," explained Klugman.

The 500-room resort offers two four-story water slides, a splash waterpark, a restaurant and an arcade center.

"A family can come here very inexpensively verses traveling out of town," Klugman said.

This penny-pinching staycation applies to those that live in Horry, Georgetown, and Brunswick counties.

Klugman said the resort can also be a reasonable birthday party option.

"We have birthday packages, kids and families can use the waterpark when they are here, they can get game cards in our arcade, and we've got special treats for the birthday child," Klugman said.

He added some of the party packages include food, birthday and more. Prices start for parties of 15 children for as low at $170.

"We love having the energy at the resort, and it is just a great value we want to give the folks of Myrtle Beach," said Klugman.

For more information or to make reservations for the staycation rates or to book a birthday party, call (843) 626-8077 or visit the website.

