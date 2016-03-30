Tanger Outlets hosting Spring Job Fair April 8 and 9 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tanger Outlets hosting Spring Job Fair April 8 and 9

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Tanger Outlets news release) (Source: Tanger Outlets news release)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Tanger Outlet Center in Myrtle Beach is hosting a Spring Job fair on April 8 and 9, seeking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal positions at the outlet center's various stores.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the two area Tanger outlets: the Highway 17 location at 10835 Kings Road in Myrtle Beach, and the Highway 501 location at 4635 Factory Stores Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, according to a news release from Tanger.

Attendees are told to bring multiple copies of their resumes. All applicants must check in at Shopper Services for exclusive job fair information, the release states.

Help Wanted listings are being updated daily and can be found here:

http://www.tangeroutlet.com/myrtlebeach501/careers

http://www.tangeroutlet.com/myrtlebeach17/careers

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly