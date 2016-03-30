Tanger Outlets hosting Spring Job Fair April 8 and 9

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Tanger Outlet Center in Myrtle Beach is hosting a Spring Job fair on April 8 and 9, seeking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal positions at the outlet center's various stores.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the two area Tanger outlets: the Highway 17 location at 10835 Kings Road in Myrtle Beach, and the Highway 501 location at 4635 Factory Stores Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, according to a news release from Tanger.

Attendees are told to bring multiple copies of their resumes. All applicants must check in at Shopper Services for exclusive job fair information, the release states.

Help Wanted listings are being updated daily and can be found here:

http://www.tangeroutlet.com/myrtlebeach501/careers

http://www.tangeroutlet.com/myrtlebeach17/careers

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.