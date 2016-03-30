Crowbar, sledgehammer used in Florence County convenience store - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crowbar, sledgehammer used in Florence County convenience store burglary

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Two suspects are wanted for burglarizing a local convenience store. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) Two suspects are wanted for burglarizing a local convenience store. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects involved in a convenience store burglary.

According to an FCSO press release, two masked suspects wearing dark clothes broke into the Raider Convenience Story at 848 North Pamplico Hwy., in Pamplico.

Once inside, the two used a sledgehammer and crowbar to remove a safe. Both suspects reportedly left with an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone having knowledge or information of the incident or the location or identity of the suspects or vehicle is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

