Hartsville man accused of burglarizing area church - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville man accused of burglarizing area church

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into and stealing a number of items from a Darlington County church.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd, Justin Corey Anderson, 29, of Hartsville, was charged with second-degree burglary.

On Tuesday, DCSO deputies received a call about a burglary at Calvary Church of the Nazarene on Patrick Highway, Byrd said.

When law enforcement arrived, they reportedly saw that a window had been busted out. The suspect was then allegedly seen trying to come out of the door, which is when deputies took him into custody, according to Byrd.

Deputies also reportedly found where the suspect had piled multiple items inside the church to take, including radio equipment, televisions and key chains.

