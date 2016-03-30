Victim in fatal Surfside Beach traffic accident identified

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The victim has been identified in a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon in Surfside Beach.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Chad Dalton, 46, of Kernersville, N.C., died at 1:05 p.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center from multiple trauma he received in the crash.

Fowler previously said the accident occurred at 10th Avenue South and U.S. 17 Business in Surfside Beach.

Surfside police are investigating.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.