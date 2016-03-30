Crews battle Robeson County tobacco warehouse fire

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Fire crews battled a tobacco warehouse blaze Wednesday afternoon in the city of Fairmont, according to Capt. John Edward with the Fairmont Police Department.

The abandoned single-story warehouse is located 1208 Lake View Road. The owner stored car parts in front of the building, Edward said.

The call came in around 1 p.m., Wednesday, with firefighters from around 15 different departments responding.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was under control. Crews continued to hit hot spots in the building.

No one was injured in the fire, Edward said. The cause of the blaze is not currently known.

