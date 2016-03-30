Blood drive continues in Florence, Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Blood drive continues in Florence, Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: American Red Cross Facebook page) (Source: American Red Cross Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) — The American Red Cross has teamed with WMBF News to encourage local communities to donate blood on March 30 at the “Swing Into Spring” blood drive.

This drive, which features WMBF News, Alpha Media radio stations and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans takes place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Magnolia Mall in Florence and Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.

Magnolia Mall is located at 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., in Florence, and Coastal Grand Mall is at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach.

