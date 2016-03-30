Reggie Sanders discusses youth baseball injuries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Former Major League Baseball star and Florence native Reggie Sanders stopped by the WMBF News studios Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Advantage Games, and while he was here, we talked to him about the subject of our WMBF News special investigation: youth baseball injuries.

“When I think about when I started playing, we didn’t play as much as the kids are having to today,” Sanders said. “The challenges are immense when it comes to these kids getting to the next level, so in their minds, they feel that they have to do more in order to achieve that next level.”

Watch the full interview with Sanders in the video player above, and tune in to WMBF News at 11 p.m. tonight to watch our special report on what every parent should know about youth baseball injuries.

