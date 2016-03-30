Baseball star Reggie Sanders hosting 'Advantage Games' this week - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Baseball star Reggie Sanders hosting 'Advantage Games' this weekend

Reggie Sanders stopped by the WMBF News studios to discuss The Advantage Games (Source: WMBF News) Reggie Sanders stopped by the WMBF News studios to discuss The Advantage Games (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Former Major League Baseball star Reggie Sanders stopped by the WMBF News studios to discuss the Reggie Sanders Foundation, which works to provide support for children and families living with Autism Spectrum Disorders, as well as the Advantage Games being held in Myrtle Beach on April 2.

Watch his full interview on The Advantage Games Thursday on WMBF News at 4 p.m.

Sanders, a Florence native, formed the Reggie Sanders Foundation in 2012 to open “channels of family support, education, advocacy and public awareness,” of Autism Spectrum Disorders.

The Advantage Games, scheduled to take place at the Ticket Return Field in Myrtle Beach on April 2, is a one-day private event for families, sponsors and volunteers with the foundation. The games have been designed by Applied Behavior Analysis therapists “to help participants work on their fine/gross motor skills, safety skills, living skills and team building.”

Find out more about the Reggie Sanders Foundation and the Advantage Games here: http://reggiesandersfoundation.org/

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly