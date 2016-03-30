Baseball star Reggie Sanders hosting 'Advantage Games' this weekend

Reggie Sanders stopped by the WMBF News studios to discuss The Advantage Games (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Former Major League Baseball star Reggie Sanders stopped by the WMBF News studios to discuss the Reggie Sanders Foundation, which works to provide support for children and families living with Autism Spectrum Disorders, as well as the Advantage Games being held in Myrtle Beach on April 2.

Sanders, a Florence native, formed the Reggie Sanders Foundation in 2012 to open “channels of family support, education, advocacy and public awareness,” of Autism Spectrum Disorders.

The Advantage Games, scheduled to take place at the Ticket Return Field in Myrtle Beach on April 2, is a one-day private event for families, sponsors and volunteers with the foundation. The games have been designed by Applied Behavior Analysis therapists “to help participants work on their fine/gross motor skills, safety skills, living skills and team building.”

Find out more about the Reggie Sanders Foundation and the Advantage Games here: http://reggiesandersfoundation.org/

