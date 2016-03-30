Conway man arrested on 20 child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Investigators say a Conway man arrested and charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday was involved in sending child pornography via file sharing.

David Wynn Compton, 55, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Each felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Computer-related items were seized for forensic examination, the release states.

The State Carolina Enforcement Division, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children task Force, made the arrest with assistance by the Horry County Police Department, officials stated.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

