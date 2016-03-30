32-year-old man shot and killed in Bennettsville home

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed at a residence in Bennettsville sometime before 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

David Tillman was shot and killed at his residence in the 2500 block of Highway 385 in Bennettsville, according to a news release from the MCSO.

The investigation shows that there was a very violent domestic violence situation that occurred in residence early Wednesday morning, and was ongoing at the time of the shooting. However, the person who fired the weapon was not involved in the domestic violence situation, the release states.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting the MCSO at the crime scene, and an autopsy on Tillman will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The MCSO has consulted with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and no charged have been filed at this time, but the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.