32-year-old man shot and killed in Bennettsville home - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

32-year-old man shot and killed in Bennettsville home

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed at a residence in Bennettsville sometime before 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

David Tillman was shot and killed at his residence in the 2500 block of Highway 385 in Bennettsville, according to a news release from the MCSO.

The investigation shows that there was a very violent domestic violence situation that occurred in residence early Wednesday morning, and was ongoing at the time of the shooting. However, the person who fired the weapon was not involved in the domestic violence situation, the release states.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting the MCSO at the crime scene, and an autopsy on Tillman will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The MCSO has consulted with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and no charged have been filed at this time, but the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly