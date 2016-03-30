Murrells Inlet gas station robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects Tues - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Murrells Inlet gas station robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects Tuesday night

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Authorities on scene after the robbery Tuesday night. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell) Authorities on scene after the robbery Tuesday night. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects robbed a Kangaroo Express in Murrells Inlet at gunpoint on Tuesday night, and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding them.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, two suspects approached the front of the Kangaroo at 658 Wachesaw Road, where the employee was on the telephone, according to a news release from the GCSO. The suspects ordered the victim to enter the business, displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded money. They then fled the store in a southern direction.

A witness at the traffic light saw the suspects exit the store, head to the south end of the business, and enter a vehicle, the release states. The witness followed the suspects’ vehicle to a stop sign at Sunnyside Avenue, where the passenger in the suspect’s car leaned out and fired the apparent handgun. No one was injured in either incident, officials said.

Anyone that can identify the suspects or who has any information on the robbery is asked to call GCSO at (843) 546-5101, or Text-A-Tip to 274637 with the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.

