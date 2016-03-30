Teen girl missing for 5 days left Myrtle Beach of her own free will, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police say Katelyn Mullinax, the 16-year-old girl who went missing on Monday and was found on Saturday, left of her own free will and was not kidnapped or forced to leave.

Mullinax was last seen in the area of 803 S. Ocean Boulevard at 10 p.m. on Monday, March 28, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Officials said on Sunday that she is safe and has been released into her parents' custody.

On Sunday, Myrtle Beach Police stated that a review of evidence in the investigation determined that Mullinax left the Myrtle Beach area of her own free will, and she was not kidnapped or forced to leave. A warrant has been obtained for a person related to this case for the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police will not release the name of this person until the warrant is served.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police arrested Mike Roscoe Small on Saturday, and stated that a 16-year-old victim was reportedly with Small since Monday, March 28, and had no prior contact with him before that date. Small is facing charges of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor from Savannah Police. Myrtle Beach Police would not confirm that these two incidents are connected.

Mullinax was staying with her step-father and two brothers, and left the room at 10 p.m. Monday and never returned, according to the police report. Police were told that she has threatened to leave before, but never has.

Officials say additional updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

