FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful today followed by storms to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) We will be a few degrees warmer today as high pressure moves offshore. Then, a cold front moves into the area Thursday in Friday bringing the threat for thunderstorms followed by clearing for the end of the weekend.

We hold the sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s on the coast and low 70s inland. Clouds thicken up overnight into Thursday with lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday, the cold front draws nearer and the chance for rain and thunderstorms increases. There's a chance for some severe weather inland on Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s once again. A few lingering showers hold on into Saturday morning. The afternoon will be filled with sun and cooler temperatures.

By the end of the weekend into the beginning of next week. Highs stay steady in the mid to upper 60s to near 70 with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

