Loris holds special election to fill city council seat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Loris holds special election to fill city council seat

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A special election was held in the city of Loris Tuesday night to fill a seat on the city council that was vacated by the city’s fire chief.

According to Damon Kempski, acting city administrator for Loris, Jan Vescovi received 213 votes in the city’s unofficial results. That put her ahead of fellow candidates Thessalonia Graham with 88 and Kimberly L. Rudelitch with 27.

Kempski said the results won’t be made official until Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The special election came following December’s general election, where two city council seats were to be filled by the top two vote-getters.

Kempski said one of those winners was Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee.

However, city ordinance dictated Hardee could not serve as both fire chief and a member of the city council, Kempski explained. Ultimately, the chief decided to stay put, thus setting in motion Tuesday's special election.

“The man (Hardee) has served in the volunteer fire department for over 40 years,” Kempski explained.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly