Loris holds special election to fill city council seat

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A special election was held in the city of Loris Tuesday night to fill a seat on the city council that was vacated by the city’s fire chief.

According to Damon Kempski, acting city administrator for Loris, Jan Vescovi received 213 votes in the city’s unofficial results. That put her ahead of fellow candidates Thessalonia Graham with 88 and Kimberly L. Rudelitch with 27.

Kempski said the results won’t be made official until Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The special election came following December’s general election, where two city council seats were to be filled by the top two vote-getters.

Kempski said one of those winners was Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee.

However, city ordinance dictated Hardee could not serve as both fire chief and a member of the city council, Kempski explained. Ultimately, the chief decided to stay put, thus setting in motion Tuesday's special election.

“The man (Hardee) has served in the volunteer fire department for over 40 years,” Kempski explained.

